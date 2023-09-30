USC vs. Colorado: Live updates, start time and analysis

No. 8 USC vs. Colorado: Four things to watch Saturday morning

USC quarterback Caleb Williams looks to pass during a win over San José State in August. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Lincoln Riley knows the game plan. Big-name coach takes over a struggling program, brings a slew of talented transfers, wins big early behind a dynamic quarterback. National attention pours in.

But even Riley didn’t do it like this.

Deion Sanders has taken the same blueprint from Riley’s first year at USC and blown it to unseen proportions at Colorado, turning the Buffaloes into college football’s new “it” team. Rappers, NBA stars and A-list actors pack the sideline at Folsom Field to catch a glimpse of Coach Prime. Colorado’s four games are all among the nation’s top seven most-watched games this season, led by 10.03 million viewers who tuned in to ABC to watch Colorado get blown out by Oregon last weekend. Saturday will be Colorado’s third home game and the third time Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will broadcast from Folsom Field.

