USC vs. Rice: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

USC vs. Rice: Here are six things to watch for in Lincoln Riley’s debut

Here are five things to watch for in the first game of the Lincoln Riley era at USC:

A transformed Trojan offense?

USC quarterback Caleb Williams transferred from Oklahoma during the offseason. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Over the last nine months, we’ve heard a lot about Riley’s brilliant offensive mind. Finally, on Saturday, we can evaluate what that means in practice at USC.

There’s good reason to expect fireworks. Riley added a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback and a Biletnikoff Award winner at receiver. He revamped USC’s backfield and threw in three more starting wideouts from the portal for good measure. If everything clicks, USC’s offense has the talent to be one of the best in college football.

At every stop in his career, Riley has tailored his offenses to the talent at his disposal. In seven years at Oklahoma, the Sooners never finished worse than eighth nationally in scoring. He’ll have new wrinkles ready to deploy Saturday, leaving plenty to unpack in the weeks to come.

