USC vs. Rice: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

College football roundtable: How many wins do USC and UCLA need this season?
During the opening week of the college football season, staff writers Ben Bolch, Ryan Kartje, J. Brady McCollough and Thuc Nhi Nguyen addressed the most pressing questions facing the UCLA and USC football programs.
This season’s College Football Playoff national championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium, so they also tackled which team they believe will clinch the title in Inglewood.
How many wins does USC need to call this a successful season?
Kartje: The honeymoon energy in Troy is still going strong … for the moment, at least. I think most of the fans understand that a team doesn’t typically go from a 4-8 debacle to the precipice of the College Football Playoff, no matter who your coach happens to be. That said, this team has enough talent — and an easy enough schedule — to win at least nine games in the regular season, and that should be the expectation. So much hinges on the Trojans’ trip to Salt Lake City in October; beat the Utes, and suddenly we’re talking about a Pac-12 title favorite and a potential dark-horse playoff contender.
