USC Sports

USC football training camp: Trojans open preseason workouts

USC coach Clay Helton talks to players at the end the Trojans' spring football game
USC coach Clay Helton, center, and the Trojans are pushing to improve during preseason training camp.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

USC coach Clay Helton, who enters the 2021 season under pressure to deliver a Pac-12 championship, leads the Trojans through preseason workouts.

By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 

USC coach Clay Helton and the Trojans enter preseason training camp with a few questions to address ahead of a high stakes season.

Both Helton and starting quarterback Kedon Slovis are trying to show they are the right leaders who can steer the Trojans to a Pac-12 championship.

10 USC football players to watch entering training camp

By Ryan Kartje

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis drops back to pass against UCLA.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The USC football team has much to prove after a pandemic-shortened season ended in bitter defeat in the Pac-12 title game.

With preseason camp set to begin on Friday, here are 10 players to watch as the Trojans prepare for the crossroads campaign that lies ahead:

QB Kedon Slovis

Entering his third season, Slovis stands at his own crossroads. He lost confidence in his arm as a sophomore and wasn’t nearly as sharp, even as he led USC to five straight wins and was named to the All-Pac-12 first team. Slovis’ trajectory is more of a question mark now than it was one year ago, when some thought he might emerge as the top quarterback in his class.

He still may. Slovis worked in the offseason with renowned throwing coach Tom House to tighten up his mechanics and improve his footwork. He assures his confidence has returned. “I feel like I’m in a really good place right now,” he said at Pac-12 media day last month.

He’ll need to stay there if USC hopes to find itself in place to win the Pac-12.

OT Courtland Ford

There’s no more pressing concern for USC at the outset of fall camp than its offensive front, and Ford is the biggest piece of that uncertain puzzle. The reviews from USC’s summer workouts have been glowing, and the fact that he’s already won the left tackle job is noteworthy. But outside of one spot start as a freshman, we haven’t seen Ford prove anything yet.

At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, Ford looks like a prototypical mauling left tackle. USC desperately needs him to play like one come September.

