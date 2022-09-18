USC vs. Fresno State: Live updates, start time, score and news

How Jordan Addison’s cornerback experience sets him apart as USC’s top receiver

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison breaks away from Rice defensive back Sean Fresch to score a touchdown during the Trojans’ season opener on Sept. 3. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

It took just one step for Jordan Addison to know he had the upper hand.

The signs were there in the moments before the USC wideout’s dazzling 75-yard score last week, if you knew where to find them. First, there was the single deep Stanford safety, expected to deter USC quarterback Caleb Williams from chucking it downfield to the best deep-ball receiver in college football. Addison knew there was no need to worry; the safety would surely creep up to cover the underneath route in the slot, leaving plenty of open grass behind him.

The most crucial tell came from the cornerback across from Addison. The Trojans’ top receiver saw he was lined up on his outside shoulder, preparing for man coverage. So Addison obliged his preference, taking off toward his inside shoulder, before bursting into hyper drive on a deep post. There was no stopping him by that point.

