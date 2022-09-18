USC vs. Fresno State: Live updates, start time, score and news

How Jordan Addison’s cornerback experience sets him apart as USC’s top receiver
It took just one step for Jordan Addison to know he had the upper hand.
The signs were there in the moments before the USC wideout’s dazzling 75-yard score last week, if you knew where to find them. First, there was the single deep Stanford safety, expected to deter USC quarterback Caleb Williams from chucking it downfield to the best deep-ball receiver in college football. Addison knew there was no need to worry; the safety would surely creep up to cover the underneath route in the slot, leaving plenty of open grass behind him.
The most crucial tell came from the cornerback across from Addison. The Trojans’ top receiver saw he was lined up on his outside shoulder, preparing for man coverage. So Addison obliged his preference, taking off toward his inside shoulder, before bursting into hyper drive on a deep post. There was no stopping him by that point.
Lincoln Riley trusts corner Mekhi Blackmon. ‘We like him matched up against anybody’
Mekhi Blackmon had seen the play before and knew how to respond.
Two years earlier, as a cornerback for Colorado, Stanford twice tested Blackmon on the same jump-ball play call; both times he’d successfully batted the pass down. This time, as a senior corner at USC, he would do one better.
Blackmon faced regular tests in USC’s 41-28 victory over Stanford this past Saturday, proving his place as the Trojans’ top corner as Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee targeted him 10 times.
The most ill-advised of those attempts, the one Blackmon recognized ahead of time, came at a critical early juncture Saturday. Stanford had just mounted a seven-minute, 13-play drive, rolling over the Trojans’ defense with relative ease. Faced with a fourth-and-goal, Blackmon clung to 6-foot-3 Cardinal wideout Elijah Higgins, who set up in the end zone, awaiting a familiar jump ball from McKee.
“I anticipated the same thing coming,” Blackmon said, “and when he threw, I was able to tip it up.”
Caleb Williams Heisman hype surging: Takeaways from USC’s win over Stanford
PALO ALTO — When the negatives about USC’s 41-28 win over Stanford snuck in Lincoln Riley’s head — the sluggish second-half offense, getting gashed by Stanford’s running game, a missed field goal — the coach warded them off by remembering where this team came from.
“Look at 12 months ago,” he said repeatedly.
On this same weekend in last year, USC got rolled by Stanford at the Coliseum. It cost the Trojans their coach. It upended the entire season. It led to Riley’s eventual hire.
From those ashes, the Trojans built a team that looked at times Saturday like a juggernaut on offense and won at Stanford for the first time since 2014.
All gas and no brakes? Three things to watch for in USC vs. Fresno State
It doesn’t take a math whiz to know USC’s rate of turnovers forced is not sustainable. With four takeaways in each of its first two games — and zero turnovers lost — USC’s turnover margin sits atop all of college football. No team in recent history has kept up a plus-two pace in turnover margin, let alone plus-four.
Regression is coming. But for now, Alex Grinch isn’t about to let math get in the way of the mentality he’s trying to instill.
“The messaging is 100% we control it 100% of the time, and we don’t let truth get in the way,” the USC defensive coordinator said with a grin.
So Grinch really thinks USC can maintain this breakneck pace?