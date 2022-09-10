USC vs. Stanford: Live updates, start time, score and news

USC vs. Stanford: Betting odds, picks, lines and predictions
USC visits Stanford on Saturday afternoon in the Pac-12 opener for both teams as 8½-point road favorites (at most Las Vegas sportsbooks).
Both teams enter the matchup after coasting in nonconference games against weaker competition.
The Trojans didn’t just steam Rice, they blanched it in a 66-14 rout as they scored every time they had the ball through the first three quarters. And when they didn’t have the ball, the defense took it away and had not one, not two, but three pick sixes. Coach Lincoln Riley’s debut was a resounding success and Caleb Williams — the quarterback he brought with him from Oklahoma — was an efficient 19 for 22 for 249 yards and two touchdowns to junior wide receiver Jordan Addison. Williams probably could have padded his stats even more like other star quarterbacks if the defense hadn’t taken so many interceptions to the house, though they thrilled the 60,000 fans at the Coliseum.
The bed, still rolled out in Lincoln Riley’s office as of Thursday late morning, spoke volumes. As he enters Pac-12 play for the first time, there’s still a lot of unfamiliar territory for USC’s new coach to cover within his new conference.
He’s tried to cram in as much of that studying ahead of time.
“The opponents are new, it’s new traveling, it’s new schedules, it’s new everything,” Riley said. “So we’ve tried to do as much work on the front end to expedite some of this and make it feel less new. But the reality is every part of these weeks, especially in the first part of the season, is new and most of these opponents are people that we haven’t played against. So it’s fun.”
Of course, each Pac-12 trip from here will presumably be a one-off for the coach, with USC leaving for the Big Ten in 2024. Nonetheless, his first stop on that brief conference tour comes against Stanford.