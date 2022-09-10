USC vs. Stanford: Live updates, start time, score and news

USC vs. Stanford: Betting odds, picks, lines and predictions

USC wide receiver Tahj Washington runs with the ball against Rice on Sept. 3. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

USC visits Stanford on Saturday afternoon in the Pac-12 opener for both teams as 8½-point road favorites (at most Las Vegas sportsbooks).

Both teams enter the matchup after coasting in nonconference games against weaker competition.

The Trojans didn’t just steam Rice, they blanched it in a 66-14 rout as they scored every time they had the ball through the first three quarters. And when they didn’t have the ball, the defense took it away and had not one, not two, but three pick sixes. Coach Lincoln Riley’s debut was a resounding success and Caleb Williams — the quarterback he brought with him from Oklahoma — was an efficient 19 for 22 for 249 yards and two touchdowns to junior wide receiver Jordan Addison. Williams probably could have padded his stats even more like other star quarterbacks if the defense hadn’t taken so many interceptions to the house, though they thrilled the 60,000 fans at the Coliseum.

