USC vs. Oregon: Live updates, start time and analysis

‘It’s a one-game season right now’: USC vs. Oregon four things to watch

USC quarterback Caleb Williams stands on the sideline during a loss to Washington at the Coliseum on Nov. 4. Williams leads the nation in touchdown passes, but he has struggled with fumbles this season. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Under Pete Carroll, USC famously had “Tell The Truth Mondays.” The weekly sessions were intended for unvarnished recaps of the previous weekend’s game that helped the team process the highs and lows of each performance.

For Lincoln Riley’s Trojans, that tradition is turning into Quickly Move On Mondays.

Linebacker Mason Cobb said this week the Trojans didn’t watch film of USC’s loss to Washington. Last month, safety Calen Bullock said he didn’t watch the final drive against Utah when the Trojans gave up a game-winning field goal.

