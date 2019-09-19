USC President Carol Folt will be inaugurated today. Her daunting task: Fix the university

Carol L. Folt, who will be inaugurated this morning as the University of Southern California’s 12th president, faces one of the most daunting assignments in American higher education — fixing USC.

An outsider who previously ran the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Folt is the first woman to hold the post. She takes the helm as the private university is trying to recover from years of scandal that scarred its national reputation, cost hundreds of millions of dollars in court settlements and lost contributions, and felled a seemingly invincible president.

USC’s governing board is betting that Folt, who weathered high-profile controversies in North Carolina, can change an institutional culture many have said became corrupt and money-centric as the university pursued ambitious growth.

With faculty and administrators in crimson and gold gowns set to descend on the plaza outside Doheny Memorial Library for the 10 a.m. ceremony, some on campus said they will be paying close attention to the vision Folt maps out.

“This is really a moment of decision for the university,” said classics and comparative literature professor Greg Thalmann, who has taught at USC for 32 years. “Either it is going to clean up its problems, go forward, and become the institution it has the potential to become, or it is going to slide into mediocrity.”

Since starting in July, Folt has moved rapidly to install key executives, including a new provost as well as administrators overseeing communications, human resources and student affairs. Her most significant decision came this month when she forced out athletic director Lynn Swann, a former sportscaster. Swann, a beloved Trojan football star of the 1970s, was regarded by many as unqualified, but had a close friendship with USC’s largest donor, B. Wayne Hughes.

She also worked behind the scenes to placate an acrimonious dispute at USC’s Marshall School of Business. After the interim president, Dr. Wanda Austin, forced out the school’s popular dean, Jim Ellis, three billionaire trustees and other prominent donors began squabbling publicly about whether his ouster was warranted. Folt helped recruit a star replacement, University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School Dean Geoffrey Garrett, which mollified some quarters.

Folt has taken pains to be visible on campus, especially to students. On Move-In Day in late August, she greeted scores of parents and new students in dormitories — something that trustee David Bohnett said he learned from a friend who was moving his daughter onto campus.

“That’s a story she won’t tell the trustees but it’s just who she is,” said Bohnett, who was on the committee that selected Folt. “She is really all about the students and the faculty. Of course it’s not just that — she’s a very substantive leader — but with a lot of compassion and humanity.”

She is a frequent spectator at athletic competitions, takes selfies with students she passes on the quad, chronicles her days via Instagram, and has regular lunches with student groups.

Skye Parral, president of Graduate Student Government, said Folt impressed her at these meals by encouraging students to ask about any topic.

“She will open up the floor for questions and answers,” said Parral, a doctoral student in psychology. “We haven’t had that before.”

An environmental scientist raised in Ohio, Folt graduated from UC Santa Barbara before earning a doctorate from UC Davis. She began teaching at Dartmouth in 1983 and ascended to provost and interim president at the Ivy League university before leaving for Chapel Hill.

She assumed the job of UNC chancellor at a time the school was reeling from revelations of academic fraud involving student athletes and “no-show” classes. Folt was left to deal with the fallout. She commissioned an investigation by a former federal prosecutor, instituted reforms to protect academic integrity and dealt with an NCAA probe.

Her handling of a subsequent quagmire drew less praise. In 2018, protesters demanded the removal from UNC grounds of a Confederate statue known as Silent Sam. After the protesters tore down the memorial, Folt and the public school’s trustees suggested building an on-campus facility for the monument that would cost $800,000 a year to operate, a plan that angered both those for and against the display of Silent Sam, and was ultimately scrapped.

As one of her final acts, she ordered the remaining pedestal removed, arguing that it posed a danger to student safety. In the face of heavy criticism from some board members, she was forced to step down.

By then, she was already pursuing the USC job.

At USC, Folt will oversee the education of 47,000 students as well as a $1.7-billion medical enterprise that includes hospitals and clinics throughout the region. The university is the largest private employer in Los Angeles.

Folt will also be responsible for cleaning up many of the messes that occurred under the stewardship of her predecessor, President C.L. Max Nikias. The college admissions scandal, which was centered in USC’s athletic department, will continue to play out in federal court for potentially years. Internally, former FBI Director Louis Freeh is leading an investigation into how unqualified students were admitted while administrators are holding private hearings to determine the status of students implicated in the probe.

There are also some 700 civil lawsuits against USC pending in state Superior Court over the alleged sexual abuse of students by former campus gynecologist Geoge Tyndall. In addition, the university brokered a $215-million federal class action settlement last year to compensate all of Tyndall’s former patients. Tyndall, who has denied wrongdoing, awaits trial on criminal charges.

It was the revelation of Tyndall’s allegedly inappropriate conduct — and how USC mishandled it — that turned the traditionally passive faculty into an outspoken and well-organized resistance. Hundreds demanded Nikias’ resignation, and eventually got it.

Since then, professors have grown even more emboldened. Concerned Faculty of USC, a group formed last year, is advocating for faculty oversight of student health, admissions and other facets of the university. Folt has spoken with leaders of Concerned Faculty, but some have grumbled about her lack of response to their proposals and concerns. Among faculty demands is the release of reports commissioned by the trustees into the college admission scandal and a former medical school dean who was abusing methamphetamine and other drugs while overseeing doctor training and treating patients.

The misdeeds — and the accompanying damage to USC’s reputation — have been at times difficult to bear, said Corri Berg, the president of the university alumni association and the general counsel of Lionsgate, the film and TV studio.

“It has been humbling, there’s no question,” Berg said. “We can’t ignore what has transpired, and I think we have to learn from it.”

In conversations with Folt and in meetings both large and small, Berg said he found her smart, candid and refreshingly unscripted.

“She speaks from a very big heart, and I don’t find that very often in leaders and executives,” he said. “I think she’s the perfect leader to write USC’s next great chapter.”