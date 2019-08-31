College football spotlight: Injury to Stanford’s KJ Costello could affect Pac-12 race

Surprisingly, it wasn’t a Pac-12 Conference officiating crew that went under the microscope Saturday afternoon during the Northwestern-Stanford game in Palo Alto.

But a vicious hit to the head of Stanford quarterback KJ Costello that was not called for targeting by the visiting Big Ten referees in the second quarter could very well end up affecting the Pac-12 race in the coming weeks.

Costello had thrown for 152 yards and a touchdown before he scrambled around midfield for a first down. On his way to the turf, Costello slid and gave himself up, but Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown hurled toward him. Brown appeared to lead with his elbow, which collided with Costello’s helmet, knocking it off.

Officials did not review the play for targeting.

Advertisement

Costello remained on the field to receive medical attention and did not play another snap in a contest the Cardinal were fortunate to win without him 17-7.

It is unclear whether he will be available to play next Saturday at USC in the first Pac-12 showdown of the season.

FOX analyst Brock Huard, who was calling the game for the network, said he went to the booth in the press box where the reviews are performed and asked why it was not called targeting. He said on the air that he was told the use of the elbow was “incidental.”

FOX sideline reporter Bruce Feldman said he asked Stanford coach David Shaw whether he believed it should have been targeting, and Shaw repeated it was not his call.

Advertisement

FOX NFL officiating expert Mike Pereira tweeted: “find it hard to believe that targeting wasn’t called for the hit on Costello. Now I am told it wasn’t even reviewed. What did Vince Lombardi say… ‘What the hell is…’ ”

Because of public pressure over consistent officiating miscues, the Southeastern Conference and the Pac-12 both vowed to be more transparent about controversial calls.

The Big Ten has not gone that far, but it certainly has some explaining to do.

Volunteer for misery

It didn’t take long after Georgia State’s 38-30 win over Tennessee on Saturday in Neyland Stadium for Volunteers fans to begin calling it the worst loss in program history.

Here’s why: Georgia State’s first football season was in 2013. The Panthers went 2-10 last season and were picked to finish last in their division in the Sun Belt Conference this year.

Tennessee wasn’t supposed to do much this year, Jeremy Pruitt’s second as head coach, but this?

The Volunteers were firmly outplayed by Georgia State and trailed 38-23 before a garbage-time touchdown tightened the score.

Pruitt was brought in by Tennessee athletic director Phil Fulmer, the program’s last successful head football coach, to set a defense-driven culture after Pruitt led Nick Saban’s defense at Alabama.

The defense could not get key stops late, and, as expected, Tennessee didn’t have the offense to carry the team to what should have been an easy win.

Advertisement

The Volunteers were favored by 26.

Kudos to Georgia State on the upset of the opening weekend.

Seminoles whiff on big win

Everything was going Florida State’s way to start Willie Taggart’s second season leading the Seminoles.

As if it weren’t already an advantage to play a “neutral site” game against Boise State in Orlando, the game was moved to Tallahassee to avoid possible hurricane conditions closer to the coast. Then Florida State jumped to a 24-6 lead on the Broncos, sending a message that its 5-7 debacle from a year ago.

But the message fell flat once Boise State true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier found his footing.

The Broncos won 36-31 after trailing 31-19 at halftime, stymieing the Florida State offense that new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was supposed to have fixed this offseason the rest of the way.

Bachmeier, a former Murrieta Valley High standout and one of the top pro-style prospects in the country, completed 30 of 50 passes for 407 yards, while Boise State’s defense took away a lot of the short passes that made Florida State quarterback James Blackman feel comfortable in the first half.

Florida State might not be what it used to be, but Boise State, by winning in Doak Campbell Stadium in comeback fashion with a young kid such as Bachmeier making his first collegiate start, showed that it can still play the role of giant killer.

Advertisement

The Broncos are now in contention for the group of five automatic berths to the New Year’s Six bowl games.

Meanwhile, Florida State could be in for another long season.

Welcome back, Mack

It just felt right seeing Mack Brown back on the sideline, particularly wearing Tar Heel blue, and that was before North Carolina stormed past South Carolina, turning a 20-9 deficit into a stirring 24-20 win.

Brown didn’t mean to do it, but his team’s shocking comeback over the Gamecocks put South Carolina coach Will Muschamp firmly on the hot seat.

This is Muschamp’s fourth season, and South Carolina can’t afford to go backwards. Then there came Brown, in his first game back after retiring at Texas in 2013, with a fired-up bunch of Tar Heels who showed talent wasn’t the problem under former head coach Larry Fedora.

Of course, it didn’t hurt Brown that he had a talented true freshman quarterback in Sam Howell who was fearless in his first college start. Howell completed 15 of 24 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns, joining Bachmeier of Boise State in pulling off an upset in his first start.

Brown has to be pretty happy to have Howell for at least the first three years of this rebuild that appears ahead of schedule.

FCS teams don’t pull upsets

Northern Iowa led No. 21 Iowa State 13-10 in the second half.

James Madison stood tied 10-10 with West Virginia going into the fourth quarter.

Indiana State took a 17-16 lead at Kansas late in the fourth quarter.

None of those Football Championship Subdivision teams took down a Football Bowl Subdivision Power Five team Saturday, though.

Iowa State nearly fumbled the game away in the third overtime before winning 29-26 one play later.

West Virginia got it together and won Neal Brown’s first game as Mountaineers coach, 20-13.

And Kansas scored a touchdown late to win 24-17 and make Les Miles a winner in his first game coaching the Jayhawks.

Ohio State wins debut day

Ohio State did not prove anything by rolling to an easy win over Florida Atlantic 45-21.

But the Buckeyes did have a pleasant debut day for first-year head coach Ryan Day and new starting quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields, the top prospect who spent just one year at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State, completed 18 of 25 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Fields, Day and the Buckeyes will have a much stiffer test next Saturday against Cincinnati, which just beat UCLA 24-14.