USC Sports

Mike Bohn is near a deal to become USC’s athletic director

Connecticut v Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats athletic director Mike Bohn attends a basketball game against Connecticut on Feb. 22, 2018, in Highland Heights, Ohio.
(Michael Hickey / Getty Images)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
Nov. 1, 2019
10:42 AM
The search for USC’s next athletic director has zeroed in on a leading candidate, sources close to the process told The Times.

Mike Bohn, who spent the last five years at Cincinnati, is nearing a deal to replace Lynn Swann and become just the second athletic director in school history without ties to USC. The first, Mike McGee, had also come to USC from Cincinnati.

An official announcement is not expected on Friday, but multiple sources confirmed that a deal is expected in the coming days.

Six weeks after Swann abruptly resigned from USC, ending a three-year tenure at the top of a department in turmoil, the search for his replacement has focused in on Bohn, who took the reins of Cincinnati athletic department in 2014 after spending the better part of a decade in the same position at Colorado.

At USC, Bohn would inherit a department scarred by scandal and years of turmoil, the fallout of which is still ongoing. But first and foremost, he’ll be tasked with determining the direction of USC football and the future of its embattled head coach, Clay Helton.

As rumors over Helton’s future persisted in recent weeks, University president Carol Folt and interim athletic director Dave Roberts both indicated to The Times that any decision on his status would be left to whomever was hired as athletic director. Now, with a hiring imminent, a decision could come sooner rather than later.

As USC prepares to face Oregon on Saturday, it remains atop the Pac-12 South, with a path to the conference title game.

At Cincinnati, Bohn was heralded for his 2014 hiring of Luke Fickell, a former Ohio State assistant, as head football coach. Since, the Bearcats have gone 21-11.

During his short tenure in the Pac-12, Bohn helped guide Colorado through its transition into the conference. However, his three football hires at the school were all subsequently fired. In May 2013, after eight years atop the department, the school opted to part ways with Bohn.

At the time, Bohn said he was blindsided by the decision.

Ryan Kartje
