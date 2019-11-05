Onyeka Okongwu and Isaiah Mobley carry USC to victory over Florida A&M

Onyeka Okongwu had 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocked shots in his college debut, leading USC to a 77-48 victory over Florida A&M in the teams’ season opener on Tuesday night.

Okongwu is part of one of the nation’s top recruiting classes that includes Isaiah Mobley, who had 17 points and seven rebounds. Okongwu, from nearby Chino Hills High which produced Lonzo Ball, tied a school record with his blocks.

Both teams struggled out of the gate, shooting just over 30% and combining to go 3 of 13 at the free throw line in the first half when the Trojans led 24-23.

USC pulled away in the second half, opening with a 25-10 run propelled by Okongwu and Mobley who, along with Ethan Anderson, gave the Trojans three freshmen in the starting lineup. Senior Nick Rakocevic fouled out with four points and three rebounds.

DJ Jones was the only A&M player in double figures with 12 points. The Rattlers shot 32% from the field, finished 7 of 15 at the free-throw line and made one 3-pointer.