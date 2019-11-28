Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
USC opens Orlando Invitational with victory over Fairfield

Highlights from USC’s victory over Fairfield at the Orlando Invitational on Thursday.
By Associated Press
Nov. 28, 2019
3:54 PM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — 

Onyeka Okongwu had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and USC beat Fairfield 54-47 in a first-round game at the Orlando Invitational on Thursday.

Jonah Matthews scored 14 points and Elijah Weaver added 13 for the Trojans (6-1), who rebounded after their season-opening five-game winning streak was snapped in a 70-61 loss to Temple on Nov. 22.

Fairfield (1-5) got 16 points from Landon Taliaferro and 13 from Jesus Cruz.

USC overcome an eight-point deficit with 12 minutes left in the first half to take a 25-22 lead at the break. Weaver opened the second half with a pair of 3’s to help USC go up 14 points with 8 minutes remaining.

USC dominated in the paint, outscoring Fairfield 24-6. The Trojans also had a 20-4 advantage in fast-break points.

Fairfield shot just 27% (17 of 63) and USC went 20 for 48 (41.7%).

Up next for USC

Trojans will play the winner of Davidson-Marquette in the semifinals Friday.

