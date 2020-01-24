USC names Todd Orlando its new defensive coordinator

USC hired Todd Orlando as its new defensive coordinator Friday, tasking him with revitalizing a struggling defensive unit that floundered in recent years under Clancy Pendergast.

Orlando, 48, served as the defensive coordinator at Texas the last three seasons and was considered the front-runner for the USC position after interviewing with coach Clay Helton. Orlando was fired by Texas in early December following a year marred by injury and inconsistency for the 7-5 Longhorns. He briefly joined the Texas Tech coaching staff as an assistant head coach and linebackers coach before accepting the USC job.

It remains to be seen if Orlando can help turn around a woeful Trojans defense that looked lost in USC’s 49-24 loss to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl, the final game of Pendergast’s four-year tenure as defensive coordinator.

Orlando brings a wealth of experience to the job — before his stint at Texas, he spent two seasons in Houston, where his defenses ranked 30th and 20th, respectively, in points given up. Prior to that, he ran one of the nation’s top defenses at Utah State in 2013-14. He also served as the defensive coordinator at Florida International (2011-12) and Connecticut (2005-10).

While USC is losing two defensive captains in linebacker John Houston and end Christian Rector, the team is expected to reload at both positions.

Staff writer Ryan Kartje contributed to this report.