Kobe Bryant’s death hits close to home for USC basketball players

The mural towered over Melrose Avenue, and for three years, since it was painted outside of the sneaker shop across from Fairfax High, Ethan Anderson would stare at it from a classroom window. Every day he walked or drove past, looking at it so often that the towering likeness, soaring across a purple wall of Shoe Palace, merely had become a part of the landscape.

To Anderson and so many others who’d grown up in the long shadow he cast, it seemed Kobe Bryant always would be there, his presence looming forever over Los Angeles. But on Sunday morning, Bryant died in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his daughter Gianna, and as Los Angeles mourned, turning the sidewalk outside Shoe Palace into a shrine, Anderson found himself thinking about that mural and the legacy of the man in it.

“It never really hit me until he passed away that, wow, this is a guy that God has blessed us with that probably will never come again,” Anderson said. “Kobe is not just a regular basketball player.”

Unlike others baptized on the city’s blacktop, Anderson didn’t grow up worshipping at the altar of the Black Mamba. He lived just a few miles from Staples Center but idolized LeBron James instead, long before the current Lakers star was considered King in this city.

But as he grew older and started taking basketball more seriously, Anderson came to understand Bryant in a way he hadn’t before. He started waking up at 5:30 a.m. to shoot in the Fairfax gym, and as he rolled out of bed, he thought of Bryant, who would wake up earlier than that to work out at the Lakers practice facility.

“I couldn’t give you a day in my high school career that I said, ‘Oh, I’m excited to go wake up at 5:30 in the morning,” Anderson said. “Just because I’m in the gym by myself or with my trainer at that time, doesn’t mean that nobody’s gonna know what I’m doing at that time. There’s no need to go on social media and say, ‘I’m waking up at 5:30 in the morning,’ just to gloat. Kobe never did that.”

It was that relentlessness that stood out most, as Trojans coaches and players, still unnerved by his sudden passing, offered memories of Bryant on Monday.

1 / 36 Noel Nobar gets emotional visiting a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 36 Kinzo Beachem writes on the cement next to a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 36 Fans gather outside Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant after news spread that Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 36 A Lakers fan sobs at a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 36 Emergency responders cover remains at the site of the helicopter crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Sunday in Calabasas. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 36 From left, Christopher Pena, 33, and his wife Lizbeth, 30, of Pacoima, mourn with Jose Gutierrez, 33, of La Puente, near the site of the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 36 Nancy Fernandez of Van Nuys lights a candle at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at De Anza Park in Calabasas on Sunday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 36 Fans mourn near Staples Center after learning that Lakers great Kobe Bryant had died. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 36 Mourners huddle at L.A. Live, across from Staples Center, site of the home court of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 36 A woman kneels at the makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 36 A man kisses the ground as Lakers fans gather at a memorial to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 36 Fans (from left) Alex Fultz, Eddy Rivas and Rene Alfaro gather with others near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 36 Fans gather around a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live on Sunday evening. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 36 Naima Smith, 37, and Swania Hogue, 48, both of Los Angeles, mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 36 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 36 A Lakers fan touches a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 36 Mourners gather at the corner of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas near the site of the helicopter crash. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 36 Naima Smith, 37, lays flowers at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for Kobe Bryant in Leimert Park on Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 36 Fans stand near a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 36 Naima Smith, 37, center, and other fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 36 Fans stand near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 36 A screen at L.A. Live on Sunday displays an image of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 36 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 24 / 36 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 36 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 26 / 36 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 27 / 36 Bryant Hirshman is hugged by his father, Craig, and mother, Elena, near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 28 / 36 People gather on Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas near the site of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 29 / 36 Amanda Gordon and her husband, Philip, mourn the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant near the site of a helicopter crash Calabasas that claimed the lives of the Lakers legend, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 30 / 36 Jianing Zhang, right, and his girlfriend Cathy Xiao gather with others near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 31 / 36 Large Kobe Bryant memorial signs are illuminated at L.A. Live as fans Aldo Luna and his son Ethan of Pomona gather with others paying their respects outside Staples Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 32 / 36 Lakers fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant at a makeshift memorial. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 33 / 36 Fans post sticky notes paying tribute to Kobe Bryant on a mural of the former NBA superstar outside Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue in L.A. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 34 / 36 Fans gather at a makeshift memorial outside Staples Center to mourn Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 35 / 36 Fans gather outside Staples Center at a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 36 / 36 Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys hang in the rafters at Staples Center during preparations for the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

For Jason Hart, the mentality that turned Bryant into a legend was apparent long before he came to Los Angeles. The Trojans assistant coach graduated from Inglewood High in 1996, the same year Bryant graduated from Lower Merion and left for the NBA. The two prep stars met at the Magic Johnson All-Star Game the year before, and Hart knew then that the scrawny 17-year-old from Philadelphia was different.



“He was just better than everybody,” Hart said. “He was different. He was the closest clone to Michael Jordan that I’ve ever seen, and that’s how he was in high school. Just flat-out better than everybody.”

It was that aura that made him seem invincible to those watching from afar — and also made his sudden death almost impossible to believe.

“When I first found out, I thought it was fake news,” said freshman Onyeka Okongwu, who was at the women’s basketball game when he learned. “I would never think he’d be the one. He’s meant so much to a lot of people in SoCal.”

The news was too much to process so soon for Jonah Mathews, who grew up in Santa Monica. The senior guard, who calls Bryant his favorite player, said he still was too distraught to comment about his death Monday.

It’s an absence that much of L.A. still is struggling to accept. For so long, Bryant loomed over the city, and here, in this small corner of its hoops world, that absence was impossible to ignore.

As Anderson and his teammates tried to come to terms Monday, the freshman point guard marveled at the legacy Bryant leaves behind.

“It was a dream of mine to have that type of influence on people, the way he inspired people,” Anderson said. “People shoot paper balls in the trash can and saying his name, it’s unbelievable that an orange ball can take you that far in life. … He was able to have a worldwide reach. A kid in China who’d never even been to America, never seen him in person, who’d only seen him on TV, to inspire someone like that? That’s a dream of mine.”