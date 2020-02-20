USC football schedules 2021 season opener against San Jose State

USC football took little time finding a replacement for its 2021 season opener.

The Trojans will open against San Jose State at the Coliseum on Sept. 4, 2021.

The Spartans replace UC Davis. USC canceled that game to avoid playing the first FCS opponent in school history.

“We recognize the long-standing tradition that USC has only played FBS schools and we heard passionately from our fans about how important that is to them,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn. “So when this opportunity to schedule San Jose State arose, we listened and made it happen.”

Advertisement

USC is also slated to play San Jose State in the 2024 season opener at the Coliseum.

The Trojans and the Spartans have met four times, with USC winning every time. The last meeting was in 2009, won by USC 56-3.