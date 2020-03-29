Former USC football player Quinton Powell hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

Former USC linebacker Quinton Powell has been hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 and is pleading for others on social media to “stay inside and stop playing with this.”

Powell, who underwent a test for the coronavirus, made his symptoms public with an Instagram post Saturday. In the photo, Powell is lying on a hospital bed, wearing a mask and gown, with medical equipment along the wall behind him.

“Been scared since yesterday man,” Powell wrote in the post. “Y’all really stay isolated. ... be all fun and games til u in the hospital getting a shot in yo ahh and Qtips stuck up your nose til it touch your brain. This isn’t a message for sympathy cause I know who really cares about me and my well being, but this is a message so everyone really stays inside and stop playing with this. Everybody stay safe. Real talk. Peace, love and happiness.”

Advertisement

Powell isolated for multiple days in a hotel room before checking into a hospital in Iowa.

“I won’t stop can’t stop,” Powell wrote in a later post. “So don’t worry I got business to take care of my daughter to see so trust me Ima #FightOn.”

Powell last played for the Trojans in their wild 2017 Rose Bowl victory over Penn State, as he was thrust into action in place of ejected starter Cameron Smith. Over a four-year career, Powell racked up 58 tackles, spending most of his time on special teams.