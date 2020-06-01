USC reels in another top quarterback recruit in Miller Moss of Alemany High

One of the nation’s most highly recruited quarterbacks is on his way to USC, where he’ll join another top quarterback as a centerpiece of a Trojans class that’s quickly emerging as one of the nation’s best.

Mission Hills Alemany High quarterback Miller Moss chose the Trojans over UCLA, LSU and Alabama on Monday, marking another major recruiting victory for USC in its 2021 class and an equally brutal blow for its crosstown counterpart, UCLA.

“When it came down to it, I felt like USC provided the best combination of everything I wanted in a school,” Moss said Monday. “It goes from being in L.A., the city I love, the city I grew up in and want to live in when I’m older, to being able to build my network there, to going to a situation in a quarterback room where I could be developed by coach [Graham] Harrell and coach [Clay] Helton for the next level. It just made a lot of sense.”

The presence of four-star Narbonne quarterback Jake Garcia, who committed to USC last September, “didn’t affect my decision in the slightest,” Moss explained.

“I never looked at USC with an asterisk, as if ‘Oh, they have a quarterback committed, I’m not as interested there,’” Moss said. “I have a ton of confidence in who I am as a player and a person, and I know the lengths I’m willing to go to achieve what I want to achieve. The quarterback position is predicated on competition. It only makes you better. So I’m definitely looking forward to going in there and competing.”

That competition will begin next spring because Moss plans to sign with USC in December. Moss put to rest any lingering notions that he might re-classify to join the Trojans’ 2020 class, but left open the possibility that a delay in the high school football season beyond December could alter his timeline.

“I’m a 2021 quarterback, enrolling in the 2021 class regardless of what happens,” Moss said. “I plan to enroll early in December. That’s my timeline as of now.”

Moss, whose father attended UCLA, grew up rooting for USC and noted that staying close to home was “an added bonus.”

But, he added, “If USC was 3,000 miles away, I’d be going there.”

