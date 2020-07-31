USC and UCLA football will open the season against each other

The big game will also be the first game if a college football season is held this year.

USC and UCLA will meet each other in the season opener on Sept. 26 at the Rose Bowl, the Pac-12 said Friday in announcing a conference-only schedule that has been drastically altered by the novel coronavirus.

The Trojans and Bruins, who traditionally play around Thanksgiving, haven’t played each other in September since 1945.

UCLA was scheduled to open the season against New Mexico State on Aug. 29 at the Rose Bowl, while USC was set to play Alabama on Sept. 5 in Arlington, Texas. On July 10, the Pac-12 announced that several fall sports, including football, would schedule conference-only games.

The Pac-12 structured the football schedule to provide some flexibility if games can’t be played on the intended date. The USC-UCLA game could be moved to Oct. 31 because both teams are scheduled to be off that week. The conference also said games could be made up in Week 12 (Dec. 12). The Pac-12 title game is set for Dec. 18 or 19 and will be held “in a home-hosted model for 2020.”

Advertisement

Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will begin its two-year run as the host of the title game in 2021.

Larry Scott says that the USC-UCLA game was moved to Week 1 because “we realize at the moment those are real hotspots. The requisite authorities and approvals necessary aren’t there yet.”



Said the game could be easily rescheduled. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) July 31, 2020

UCLA’s new schedule

Sept. 26 vs. USC

Oct. 3 at Oregon State

Oct. 10 vs. Washington State

Advertisement

Oct. 16 vs. Utah

Oct. 24 at Arizona State

Nov. 7 vs. Stanford

Nov. 14 at Colorado

Advertisement

Nov. 21 at Washington

Nov. 28 vs. Arizona

Dec. 4 at California

USC’s new schedule

Advertisement

Sept. 26 at UCLA

Oct. 3 vs. California

Oct. 10 at Stanford

Oct. 17 vs. Colorado

Advertisement

Oct. 24 at Arizona

Nov. 7 vs. Washington State

Nov. 14 at Oregon

Nov. 21 vs Arizona State

Advertisement

Nov. 27 at Utah

Dec. 5 vs. Washington

