USC and UCLA football will open the season against each other
The big game will also be the first game if a college football season is held this year.
USC and UCLA will meet each other in the season opener on Sept. 26 at the Rose Bowl, the Pac-12 said Friday in announcing a conference-only schedule that has been drastically altered by the novel coronavirus.
The Trojans and Bruins, who traditionally play around Thanksgiving, haven’t played each other in September since 1945.
UCLA was scheduled to open the season against New Mexico State on Aug. 29 at the Rose Bowl, while USC was set to play Alabama on Sept. 5 in Arlington, Texas. On July 10, the Pac-12 announced that several fall sports, including football, would schedule conference-only games.
Pac-12 approves 2020 football schedule and plans for fall sports.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 31, 2020
The Pac-12 structured the football schedule to provide some flexibility if games can’t be played on the intended date. The USC-UCLA game could be moved to Oct. 31 because both teams are scheduled to be off that week. The conference also said games could be made up in Week 12 (Dec. 12). The Pac-12 title game is set for Dec. 18 or 19 and will be held “in a home-hosted model for 2020.”
Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will begin its two-year run as the host of the title game in 2021.
Larry Scott says that the USC-UCLA game was moved to Week 1 because “we realize at the moment those are real hotspots. The requisite authorities and approvals necessary aren’t there yet.”— Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) July 31, 2020
Said the game could be easily rescheduled.
UCLA’s new schedule
Sept. 26 vs. USC
Oct. 3 at Oregon State
Oct. 10 vs. Washington State
Oct. 16 vs. Utah
Oct. 24 at Arizona State
Nov. 7 vs. Stanford
Nov. 14 at Colorado
Nov. 21 at Washington
Nov. 28 vs. Arizona
Dec. 4 at California
USC’s new schedule
Sept. 26 at UCLA
Oct. 3 vs. California
Oct. 10 at Stanford
Oct. 17 vs. Colorado
Oct. 24 at Arizona
Nov. 7 vs. Washington State
Nov. 14 at Oregon
Nov. 21 vs Arizona State
Nov. 27 at Utah
Dec. 5 vs. Washington
