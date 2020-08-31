Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
USC Sports

USC football, men’s water polo workouts remain on pause until at least after Labor Day

USC students do their wellness screening to enter campus online.
USC students do their wellness screening to enter campus online while standing next to a sign that shows three steps to keep the coronavirus at bay on the USC campus.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
Aug. 31, 2020
8:07 PM
Workouts for football and men’s water polo will remain on pause at USC until at least after Labor Day weekend after one additional Trojans athlete tested positive for COVID-19 in the university’s latest round of testing.

A sudden rise in cases off campus prompted the initial shutdown last Wednesday, as eight USC athletes in football and water polo tested positive, forcing both sports to shut down until at least Monday.

With that delay still in effect, USC said that it will now test athletes in all sports twice weekly.

The decision to double its testing comes on the heels of a growing outbreak within the campus population. At least 147 USC students had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, according to Dr. Sarah Van Orman, chief health officer for USC Student Health. Only three of those cases came from students living in on-campus housing.

USC is two weeks into a semester that has been taught entirely online.

As of last Friday, USC had administered 1,127 tests to athletes since mid-June. Among them, 16 had been positive.

USC Sports
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

