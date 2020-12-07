USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote enters NCAA transfer portal

Tough coaching was supposed to put Palaie Gaoteote’s career back on track, but after a few months under new USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, the promising former five-star linebacker is on his way out of L.A.

Gaoteote has entered the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons at USC, presumably closing the book on an up-and-down tenure with the Trojans.

The junior linebacker missed the previous two games while in concussion protocol, but had been billed for a major role in USC’s revamped defense. His departure leaves the Trojans especially thin at inside linebacker, where their depth already was decimated by injuries this season.

The shortened season seemed like an ideal opportunity for Gaoteote, who arrived at USC in 2018 as one of the nation’s top linebacker prospects. Injuries slowed his progress over his first two seasons, which were otherwise marred by missed tackles and lapses in technique.

But with a new coordinator and a new defensive scheme, coaches raved ahead of this season about Gaoteote’s potential.

Unlocking that raw talent meant taking a tough love approach to coaching the talented linebacker, one that both Orlando and Clay Helton believed was working. The USC coach went so far as to say last month that Orlando’s coaching was “probably as good of a thing that could’ve happened to [Gaoteote] in his career, to be honest with you.”

“Todd has been really, really hard on him,” Helton said last month. “I always believe you coach your best players the hardest, and that’s what he’s doing. [Gaoteote] is accepting hard coaching. That’s what great players do — the ability to take advice and transfer it over to team situations. This is a really good relationship.”

Orlando alluded at the time to “some hard love” behind the scenes between coach and linebacker, while Gaoteote described his new defensive coordinator as “a straight shooter.”

Coach and linebacker seemed to be on the same page, but that brutally honest approach had yet to translate much onto the field through two games. Gaoteote had just nine tackles, while USC’s run defense struggled mightily over that early stretch.

Gaoteote missed the next two games, just as the Trojans’ run defense began to turn things around. Kana’i Mauga took his place in the middle of USC’s defense and racked up 11 tackles against Utah. Then on Sunday, safety Talanoa Hufanga moved to linebacker and led the Trojans in tackles (nine) and added a sack and an interception.

With Gaoteote on his way out — and three other inside linebackers out for the season — USC might have to continue with a creative approach in the middle of its defense. Ralen Goforth, the other starter at inside linebacker, missed Sunday’s game with a mid-foot sprain after logging some limited practice time through the week.

Raymond Scott, a converted safety, is next up on USC’s depth chart at middle linebacker. Beyond that, USC could be forced to count on redshirt sophomore Tayler Katoa, who missed the last two seasons while on a mission, and redshirt freshman Tuasivi Nomura, who has just two career tackles.