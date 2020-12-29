USC defensive end Connor Murphy enters transfer portal

Another Trojan has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt senior defensive end Connor Murphy became the latest USC player to announce his intent to play elsewhere next season. With the NCAA affording players an additional year of eligibility because of the pandemic, Murphy will have an extra available season to use wherever he may land.

Murphy came to USC as a four-star prospect at outside linebacker, but never quite found a consistent role in the rotation. This season, with a new defensive staff in place, his playing time at defensive end diminished even further. Murphy played in three of six games this season, registering three tackles and a fumble recovery.

That shrinking role was partially due to a breakout season from freshman Tuli Tuipulotu, who instantly established himself as one of USC’s most talented linemen. Next season, the Trojans could find their front even more loaded with talent, pending decisions from current defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and prospective star defensive end Korey Foreman, who will announce his college destination during an All-American Bowl special on Saturday.

Murphy is the fifth USC player to enter the transfer portal in recent months. Running back Markese Stepp entered the portal on Monday, in the wake of a frustrating season. Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and kicker Chase McGrath are also in the portal and edge rusher Abdul-Malik McClain transferred to Jackson State last month.

