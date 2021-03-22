USC vs. Kansas in NCAA tournament: Live updates, score and analysis

Since the last time No. 6 USC went to the Sweet 16 in 2007, the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks have been eight times, winning a national championship and playing in three Final Fours. These programs live in different stratospheres, but that doesn’t mean that these teams will Monday night.

In the last game of the NCAA men’s tournament first weekend, the Trojans (23-7) will be trying to take their first big step toward national relevance in almost 15 years. Having a projected top-3 NBA draft pick in Evan Mobley drew eyes to the Galen Center, but a win over Kansas (21-8) in the round of 32 will keep them focused on what Andy Enfield is building in Los Angeles.

USC 12, Kansas 5 (11:57 1st)

Isaiah Mobley adding dependable three-point shooting could really raise the ceiling for USC in this tournament. To have two big guys that have to be respected from deep will open up driving lanes for everyone and make floor spacing easier.

USC 12, Kansas 3 (12:43 1st)

USC is off to a fast start thanks, in part, to Evan Mobley. The Trojans’ star freshman already has six points off a pair of three pointers in addition to four rebounds.

Kansas is 1-11 from the field and is getting dominated by USC on the offensive boards so far.

Betting odds: No. 6 USC (-1, 135) vs. No. 3 Kansas

VSiN analysis: Kansas will have starting forward Jalen Wilson back after missing the team’s victory over Eastern Washington per COVID protocols, but I don’t think it will be enough against a USC team that is 22nd in the country in offensive rebound rate, getting a second chance on 33.2% of their missed shots. The Trojans are also second in the country in opponents’ two-point shooting percentage and guard Tahj Eaddy entered into the NCAA tournament in a big run, averaging 15.3 points per game while making 43.5% of his three-pointers in the last 12 games before the tourney.

Pick: USC -1

VSiN analysis: Kansas was able to survive a first-round scare, defeating Eastern Washington 93-84. More good news for the Jayhawks is that Wilson, who led Kansas in rebounding and was third on the team in scoring, is returning. After dominating Drake, USC should be able to use its size to contain Kansas. Freshman forward Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds against Drake. Mobley averaged three blocks per game this season and will make life quite challenging for Kansas forward David McCormack, who had 22 points and nine rebounds against Eastern Washington.

The Trojans are 10th in the country in defensive efficiency and will attack the offensive glass all night. If McCormack gets into foul trouble, it could be a long night for Kansas.

Lastly, how can you fade USC head coach Andy Enfield? He is 8-0 ATS all-time in the NCAA tournament.

Pick: USC ML (-120)