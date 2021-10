USC once again struggled on home turf Saturday, suffering its first defeat to Utah in more than a century in a 42-26 loss at the Coliseum.

Here are some top shots of the game from Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Luis Sinco.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis looks for a receiver against Utah in the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

USC tailback Darwin Barlow fights for extra yardage against Utah in the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Utah receiver Theo Howard makes a catch over USC cornerback Jayden Williams in the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Time)

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is sacked by Utah defensive lineman Mika Tafua, left, in the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Utah receiver Money Parks (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against USC in the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis throws a short pass against Utah in the second half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising runs over USC strong safety Chase Williams on his way to scoring a touchdown in the second half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Utah receiver Devaughn Vele reacts after scoring a touchdown against USC in the second half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)