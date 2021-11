UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 349 yards and was part of six touchdowns during a 62-33 win over the rival Trojans at the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben captured some of the game’s defining moments. Check out his best photos of the game:

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdles over USC safety Chase Williams as he scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaps in an attempt to get past USC safety Xavion Alford, who pushed him out of bounds near the goal line in the fourth quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson escapes a tackle attempt by USC cornerback Jayden Williams near the goal line in the fourth quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA cornerback Cameron Johnson bats a pass away from USC wide receiver Tahj Washington in the second quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen outruns USC kicker Alex Stadthaus, left, and linebacker Micah Croom, right, as he runs a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

USC tailback Vavae Malepeai runs past UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake and defensive back Jelani Warren for a touchdown in the first quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Surrounded by USC fans, a UCLA fan celebrates his team’s looming victory during the annual crosstown rivalry game at the Coliseum. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)