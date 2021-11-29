Watch USC introduce Lincoln Riley as its new football coach

USC sent shock waves through the L.A. sports landscape and the college football world Sunday when it hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley as its football coach.

Of all the potential candidates who emerged in the weeks and months after USC’s firing of Clay Helton, Riley was never considered to be on USC athletic director Mike Bohn‘s radar for the job. That assumption was proved wrong Sunday, with the Trojans’ whirlwind pursuit of Riley leading to a signed contract.

Now that Trojans fans have gotten over the initial surprise, USC can start with the formalities.

The university will formally introduce Riley as its new coach during a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. PST Monday. Be sure to check back here to watch the news conference in its entirety.

In the meantime, be sure to check out The Times’ latest coverage on Riley’s hiring:

Advertisement

And in case you are wondering, Riley is already getting the red-carpet treatment in Los Angeles.