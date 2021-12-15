No. 10 USC rallies to defeat UC Irvine and stay unbeaten on the season

Chevez Goodwin scored a season-high 23 points, Isaiah Mobley added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 10 USC rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat UC Irvine 66-61 on Wednesday night.

Goodwin had 17 points in the second half to help the Trojans (11-0) remain one of seven unbeaten teams in the nation. The 6-foot-9 senior’s biggest basket came with 24 seconds remaining when his layup off a missed shot by Mobley put USC ahead 63-59.

Mobley had his fifth double-double in six games.

Collin Welp led UC Irvine with 24 points and DJ Davis scored 12. Austin Johnson had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Anteaters (5-3), who have dropped two straight following a five-game winning streak.

USC forward Chevez Goodwin, bottom, pushes past UC Irvine center Bent Leuchten during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Trojans trailed by 10 points late in the first half and 36-28 at halftime before working their way back. They went on a 15-4 run over an eight-minute span, and Godwin’s free throw put USC ahead 46-45 with 7:29 remaining.

USC had a 61-55 advantage with 2:11 left before back-to-back buckets by Welp pulled the Anteaters within one with 53.6 seconds to go.

Big picture

UC Irvine: The Anteaters fell to 4-23 against teams ranked in the top 10. All four victories came against UNLV when both teams were members of the Big West during the 1980s.

USC: The Trojans have won their first 11 games for the first time since 2017, when they started 14-0. A 17-0 start in 1910 remains the best in school history, followed by 16-0 in 1971.

Up next

UC Irvine: Faces Duquesne on Sunday in Akron, Ohio.

USC: Faces Georgia Tech on Saturday at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.