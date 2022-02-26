Drew Peterson’s late three-pointer lifts No. 16 USC past Oregon for record 25th win

Drew Peterson scored 20 points, including the game-winning three-pointer with 11.5 seconds remaining, and No. 16 USC defeated Oregon 70-69 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Mobley added 17 points for the Trojans (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12 Conference), who set a school record for most wins in the regular season.

Quincy Guerrier scored 15 points for Oregon (18-10, 11-6), while De’Vion Harmon added 13 points, N’Faly Dante had 12 and Jacob Young scored 11.

Guerrier put the Ducks ahead 69-67 on a three-pointer with 23 seconds remaining before Peterson answered with a three-pointer. Oregon’s Will Richardson missed a shot at the buzzer.

USC forward Kobe Johnson (2) rejoices in the Trojans’ win over Oregon. (Thomas Boyd / Associated Press)

With 3:04 left to play, Young beat the shot clock with a deep three-pointer to put Oregon ahead 64-61 before Mobley made two free throws for the Trojans. Harmon then drove for a Ducks basket before Max Agbonkpolo answered with a bucket to get USC to within 66-65 with 1:26 to play.

Mobley drove for a basket that put the Trojans up 67-66 with 41 seconds left, but Guerrier followed with a three-pointer for the Ducks

USC went up 51-45 on a dunk by Chavez Goodwin before Harmon followed with a three-pointer for the Ducks. Kobe Johnson followed with a bucket for the Trojans before Oregon scored six straight points to take the lead on two free throws by Dante.

The Trojans went back into the lead on a three-pointer by Mobley with 7:52 left in the game.

Oregon rallied from an 12-point deficit in the first half to take a 32-31 lead at the break.

Oregon’s Jacob Young shoots over USC’s Joshua Morgan (24) during the first half. (Thomas Boyd / Associated Press)

The Ducks tied the score at 17 on a bucket from Dante before USC followed with 11 points in a row. Peterson scored seven points during the stretch before Goodwin made a couple of free throws to put the Trojans ahead 28-17.

Reese Dixon-Waters made a three-pointer to put USC ahead 31-19 with 4:57 left in the half before Oregon scored the final 13 points before halftime. Eric Williams Jr. dunked twice during that span before Harmon made a free throw to get the Ducks to within 31-29.

Young added a free throw and Guerrier added two more free throws to put Oregon into the lead at the break.

Big picture

USC: The Trojans are 25-4 to set a record for best start in school history. ... USC has won 72 games over the last three seasons, matching the school record set from 2016 to 2018. ... Junior guard Boogie Ellis, who ranks third on the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game, returned to the starting lineup after missing Thursday’s game at Oregon State because of an ankle injury.

Oregon: Oregon is 59-69 all time against USC, but coach Dana Altman is 15-7 against the Trojans during his time with the Ducks. ... Oregon sits alone in fourth place in the conference heading into the final week of the regular season as it looks to wrap up a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Up next

USC: The Trojans host No. 2 Arizona on Tuesday night.

Oregon: The Ducks visit Washington on Thursday night.