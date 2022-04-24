USC Sports

Photos: USC’s Caleb Williams shows he’s the real deal

Quarterback Caleb Williams pauses between plays.
Quarterback Caleb Williams pauses between plays during USC’s spring game Saturday at the Coliseum.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary CoronadoStaff Photographer 
USC’s new star quarterback, Caleb Williams, came out firing early in front of a large crowd in the Coliseum on Saturday. He completed each of his first nine passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns during USC’s spring game. “Beginning was solid. The end, not so solid,” Williams said, when asked to evaluate his performance.

Denis Lynch and Caleb Williams chest bump.
USC kicker Denis Lynch and Caleb Williams chest bump.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Caleb Williams throws a pass.
Caleb Williams throws a pass during the USC spring game Saturday.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Mario Williams catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams.
Wide receiver Mario Williams catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams while being covered by Latrell McCutchin.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley.
Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley watch during the USC spring game Saturday.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Mario Williams and Caleb Williams pose for a picture with a fan.
Wide receiver Mario Williams and quarterback Caleb Williams pose for a photograph with a fan at the conclusion of the spring game.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
USC quarterback Caleb Williams warms up.
Caleb Williams warms up before the spring game.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Caleb Williams at the Coliseum.
Quarterback Caleb Williams looks on at the end of the Trojans’ spring game in the Coliseum.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

USC Sports
Gary Coronado

Gary Coronado has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is a 2007 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography for images of Central Americans risking life and limb as they jump aboard the trains from southern Mexico bound for the United States and a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news photography for team coverage of hurricanes. He began freelancing for the Orange County Register and relocated to south Florida in 2001, when he was awarded a fellowship through the Freedom Forum. Coronado grew up in Southern California and graduated from USC.

