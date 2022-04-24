Photos: USC’s Caleb Williams shows he’s the real deal

USC’s new star quarterback, Caleb Williams, came out firing early in front of a large crowd in the Coliseum on Saturday. He completed each of his first nine passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns during USC’s spring game. “Beginning was solid. The end, not so solid,” Williams said, when asked to evaluate his performance.

USC kicker Denis Lynch and Caleb Williams chest bump. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Caleb Williams throws a pass during the USC spring game Saturday. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Wide receiver Mario Williams catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams while being covered by Latrell McCutchin. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley watch during the USC spring game Saturday. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Wide receiver Mario Williams and quarterback Caleb Williams pose for a photograph with a fan at the conclusion of the spring game. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Caleb Williams warms up before the spring game. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)