Destiny Littleton leads surging USC to victory over No. 25 Colorado

Destiny Littleton scored 21 points, Rayah Marshall and Kadi Sissoko had double-doubles, and USC defeated No. 25 Colorado 71-54 on Sunday.

Marshall had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Sissoko added 18 and 12, and Littleton made six of 13 three-pointers, four of them in a key third-quarter surge that put the Trojans (16-5, 6-4 Pac-12) in command.

In the third quarter, the Trojans matched their first-half output, scoring 26 points to take a 52-41 lead into the fourth quarter. Littleton scored 12 points in the quarter on 4-of-7 three-point shooting. USC added the first six points of the fourth quarter to go up 58-41 with 8:55 remaining and the Trojans led by at least 13 points the rest of the way.

Posts Quay Miller and Aaronette Vonleh paced the Buffaloes (16-5, 7-3). Miller had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Vonleh scored 16 with five rebounds. Colorado’s three starting guards shot four for 20 and totaled nine points.

The pace of the first half was well in line with USC’s No. 5 in the nation 51.4 points allowed per game. The Trojans led 26-22 at halftime after both teams shot less than 38%. USC led 14-9 after the first quarter, then Colorado scored the first six points of the second quarter, taking a 15-14 lead. Brianna McLeod hit a layup for a 21-17 Colorado lead with 4:24 to go before the Trojans finished the half on a 9-1 run.

USC has won five of its past six games, including a win over No. 2 Stanford two weeks ago.