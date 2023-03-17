USC squanders Destiny Littleton’s late-game heroics in NCAA tournament loss

Destiny Littleton’s game-tying three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation gave USC’s women’s basketball team extra life.

But the Trojans squandered it. USC will have to wait another year for a chance at its first NCAA tournament victory since 2006.

Despite a record effort from Rayah Marshall, the eighth-seeded Trojans were ousted in the first round of the NCAA tournament by No. 9 South Dakota State, losing 62-57 in overtime at Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum on Friday night.

The Trojans (21-10) held the Jackrabbits (29-5) to their fourth-lowest scoring total of the season, but USC’s defensive efforts weren’t enough. South Dakota State has now won 22 straight games and will face host and No. 1 seed Virginia Tech on Sunday.

In addition to her double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, Marshall blocked seven shots, breaking USC’s single-season record for blocks. The mark was set in the 1992-93 season by Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, who had 95. Marshall finished this season, her sophomore campaign, with 98.

Littleton scored 18 points and Kadi Sissoko added 10 for USC.

South Dakota State was powered by two-time Summit League Player of the Year Myah Selland, who ended with 29 points and nine rebounds. Paige Meyer chipped in 16 points.

USC and South Dakota State were evenly matched, but the Trojans lost the rebounding battle by six, missed five free throws, and shot 31% from the floor.

The Trojans built an early advantage by opening the game with a 12-2 run. South Dakota State — which entered with the nation’s 10th-best scoring offense at 79.4 points per game — shot just two of 12 from the floor in the first quarter.

South Dakota State chipped away at that deficit in the second quarter, and led by as many as seven points in the third.

After falling behind, USC put together a 9-2 run in the fourth quarter and the two sides swapped leads before Littleton’s timely shot sent the game into an extra period. Selland started overtime by sparking a 9-2 run to give the Jackrabbits a cushion.

USC will lose at least a pair of starters this offseason in Littleton and Sissoko, who have exhausted their eligibility. But No. 1 overall recruit JuJu Watkins will be arriving next season.