USC vs. Arizona State four things to watch: Trojans embrace ‘villain’ mode

USC linebacker Eric Gentry reacts on the sidelines during a game against Utah in October 2022. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

Whether he’s hopping on one leg into a huddle to hype up his teammates or intensely chasing down a ball carrier, Eric Gentry’s energy is contagious.

“Coach [Brian] Odom told me if you don’t bring the juice, you’re just a skinny linebacker,” the 6-foot-6, 215-pound linebacker said. “If you do, you can be top in the country, one of the best players that I’ve ever coached. I took that to heart.”

Using his unique wingspan at inside linebacker, Gentry had two tackles, one for loss, and a pass breakup against Stanford after missing the second game of the season with an undisclosed injury. He remains a key cog in USC’s defense despite fighting off a nagging preseason injury.

Advertisement

Cobb is expected to return this week after missing the last two games. The team captain’s undisclosed injury opened a starting spot for Raesjon Davis, who had five tackles against Nevada and Stanford. Davis’ solid performance alongside returning captain Shane Lee and freshman Tackett Curtis when Cobb and Gentry were injured proved USC’s depth at inside linebacker and validated the “grimy competition” at the position, Gentry said.

But linebacker has also been USC’s most “disjointed” group, head coach Lincoln Riley said, and with players healthy again, the focus will move toward finding continuity.

“Certainly the linebackers have got to play in sync,” Riley said. “There’s playing your job and doing well yourself, but then there’s obviously a lot of communication that goes on with those guys and really working well together. So I think we’re excited to find all right, is there that ideal combination of guys that really perform at a high level together?”