USC linebackers coach Matt Entz takes Fresno State head coaching job

When Matt Entz took the job as USC’s linebackers coach last January, leaving behind a head coaching job at North Dakota State, he was transparent about his intentions. A pair of FCS national titles and coach of the year honors hadn’t been enough to garner attention from big-time programs. He hoped the assistant job at USC could be a springboard to other head-coaching opportunities.

“I’ve had some people tell me that I don’t have FBS recruiting experience and that I haven’t really dove into NIL. Those have been marks against me, if you will,” Entz said. “Hopefully this will lead to some other opportunities.”

Turns out one season working with a retooled Trojans defense was enough to make that happen. Entz is leaving USC to become the head coach at Fresno State, a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times. The deal, according to ESPN, is for five years.

His departure is a significant blow to a USC linebacking corps that improved by leaps and bounds under Entz’s tutelage. His impact on 6-foot-6 linebacker Eric Gentry was especially noteworthy, as Gentry was in the midst of a breakout season before a series of concussions forced him to redshirt.

USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua, defensive line coach Eric Henderson, linebackers coach Matt Entz, secondary coach Doug Belk and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn look on from the sideline during the spring game on April 20 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Terrell/AP)

“That’s my guy,” Gentry said in the spring, before he led USC in tackles for loss in just seven games this season. “Coach Entz is amazing.”

When the news was made official Wednesday, the junior linebacker tweeted that he “can’t even lie, I’m hurt.”

“Y’all don’t even understand the man changed my whole perspective about this …” Gentry wrote. “A year ago, I truly believed football wasn’t gonna work out … that man came with the whole d staff and changed my perspective.”

Entz’s exit for Fresno State, which will join the Pac-12 in 2026, also added some tension at the start of the early signing period, with multiple linebackers slated to join the Trojans’ 2026 class.

Four-star San Clemente linebacker Matai Tagoa’i signed with USC earlier on Wednesday morning. But two other top linebacker prospects turned elsewhere, in light of the Trojans losing Entz.

San Juan Capistrano linebacker Madden Faraimo, the highest-rated remaining prospect in the state of California, was expected to sign with USC on Wednesday, but ultimately chose Notre Dame. Four-star Georgia linebacker Jadon Perlotte was also expected to spurn the Trojans in spite of his previous commitment to Entz and USC.

Entz is no stranger to leading a staff. The Iowa native was 60-11 as a head coach before coming to USC and had served as either a head coach or defensive coordinator for each of the previous 12 seasons, prior to his one-year stint at USC.