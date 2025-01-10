After an unprecedented four-day wildfire siege, L.A. firefighters make progress against Palisades, Eaton fires

Firefighters continued to battle multiple major wildfires. Much of Los Angeles County remains under a red flag warning through Friday night.



Palisades fire

Burned 21,317 acres and numerous homes, businesses and landmarks in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu. As of 5 a.m. Friday morning, the fire was 8% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.



Eaton fire

Burned 13,956 acres and many structures in Altadena and Pasadena. Additional evacuation orders were mandated Thursday afternoon when fire climbed toward M t. Wilson. Other mandatory evacuations were lifted as city officials notified residents in Glenoaks Canyon and Chevy Chase Canyon that it was safe to return to their homes. Gov. Gavin Newsom posted on X on Friday morning that the fire was 3% contained as of 7:30 a.m.



Kenneth fire

Burned 1,000 acres near the border of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, the fire was 35% contained, according to Cal Fire. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the fire.



Archer fire

A brush fire broke out Friday in Granada Hills. The Archer Fire had burned about three acres near 17278 Sesnon Boulevard and was growing at only a moderate speed, said fire officials.



Hurst fire

Burned 771 acres in the area around Sylmar. Evacuation orders have been lifted. As of 8 p.m. Thursday night the fire was 37% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Lidia fire

Burned 395 acres in Acton and is 75% contained, according to Cal Fire.