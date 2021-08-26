Share
Sports

The World Series game that turned the tide for the 1981 Dodgers | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 11

By Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein
Mark E. PottsJessica Q. ChenSteve Saldivar
Share
When Fernando Valenzuela took the mound in Game 3 of the 1981 World Series, the New York Yankees had a commanding 2-0 lead over the Dodgers and Tommy Lasorda’s crew was facing the real possibility of a third World Series loss in five years to their East Coast rivals. In the end, the Dodgers won the game, 5-4, largely due to the gritty performance of their rookie left-hander. Valenzuela gave up nine hits and seven walks in a 146-pitch complete-game, spurring the team to a World Series victory and cementing his pitching legacy in Los Angeles.
SportsDodgersVideos: LatestVideos: Sports
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein is senior director/video for features and sports. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, the UC Berkeley graduate was an editor at Spin, Los Angeles Reader, Orange Coast and other publications. His work as a documentary writer/producer has appeared on VH1, ESPN, Food Network, Biography and TLC. He was part of the team nominated for a Best Sports Documentary Emmy in 2012 for ESPN’s “The Marinovich Project.”