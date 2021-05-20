To thrive, the Dodgers needed a “Mexican Sandy Koufax” | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 4

Episode 4 starts in Los Angeles. After the Dodgers moved there in 1958, the team spent more than two decades searching for a player to connect with the local Latino community. But until Fernando Valenzuela’s emergence in 1981 Latinos looked to other sports for heroes that looked like them.