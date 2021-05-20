To thrive, the Dodgers needed a “Mexican Sandy Koufax” | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 4
Episode 4 starts in Los Angeles. After the Dodgers moved there in 1958, the team spent more than two decades searching for a player to connect with the local Latino community. But until Fernando Valenzuela’s emergence in 1981 Latinos looked to other sports for heroes that looked like them.
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein is senior director/video for features and sports. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, the UC Berkeley graduate was an editor at Spin, Los Angeles Reader, Orange Coast and other publications. His work as a documentary writer/producer has appeared on VH1, ESPN, Food Network, Biography and TLC. He was part of the team nominated for a Best Sports Documentary Emmy in 2012 for ESPN’s “The Marinovich Project.”