VP, Brand Marketing

Chipotle Mexican Grill

An expert marketer with 17+ years in the restaurant industry, Stephanie Perdue is recognized as a catalyst for insight-driven strategy, category-leading innovation, and disruptive integrated marketing. She is the vice president of brand marketing at Chipotle overseeing brand strategy, advertising, innovation, experiential and brand activation. Driving a marketing strategy rooted in transparency that set the tone for the brand to be more visible, she has led award-winning marketing campaigns anchored in purpose leading to Chipotle’s record sales and digital growth.