Professionals who want an edge in the business world have a variety of programs to choose from at California Lutheran University.

The Executive MBA is an accelerated hybrid program with compressed weekend and online courses. It is designed for managers and leaders of corporate and nonprofit organizations who strive to excel and transform their teams. The curriculum focuses on five key areas: Leading Operations; Managing Processes; Creating and Leading Business Strategy; Developing People/ Talent and Professional Advancement.

Cal Lutheran also offers a traditional MBA for students who require additional scheduling flexibility or have limited work experience. Evening and weekend classes are offered on-campus or online in Thousand Oaks and at the Woodland Hills, Westlake Village, and Oxnard centers. Pursue a general MBA or specialize in corporate finance, human capital management, international business, IT management, marketing or entrepreneurship.

With over a decade of online teaching and full accreditation from the Accreditation and Council for Business Schools Programs, the School of Management can elevate professionals in any capacity. Click here or more information,

NAME OF INSTITUTION California Lutheran University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM School of Management

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Dr. Gerhard Apfelthaler

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1959

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1986

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 462, breakdown by program: MBA: 334 EMBA: 128

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED Full-Time and Part-Time MBA; Executive MBA (Cohortbased); MBA Pathway Program for international/ESL students; Weekend, evening and online courses available.

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Enterprise Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Planning (online only), General Management, Human Capital Management, Information Technology Management, International Business, and Marketing. Post-Graduate Certificates also offered in these areas. LENGTH OF PROGRAMS MBA averages 12-24 months; EMBA: 18-month cohort

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, Westlake Village, Woodland Hills, online, hybrid

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS Western Association of School and Colleges (WASC), The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP)

RANKINGS



No. 1 San Fernando Valley Business Journal, Regional MBA Programs (2020)

No. 8 Great Business Schools, Online Master’s in Entrepreneurship Programs (2021)

No. 10 U.S. News & World Report, Regional Universities West (2021)

No. 7 U.S. News & World Report, Best Colleges for Veterans (2021)

No. 5 U.S. News & World Report, Most Innovative Schools (2021)

TOTAL COST OF MBA MBA: $38,475, EMBA: $54,720 REQUIRED TESTING GMAT or GRE (waiver available), TOEFL or IELTS for international applicants.

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS EMBA Virtual Dinner: Thursday, Apr. 15, 2021 6 - 7:30 p.m. MBA Online Information Session: Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 6 - 7 p.m. To RSVP and find future sessions, visit: callutheran.edu/info

APPLICATION DEADLINES MBA Priority Application Deadlines: • Fall Term (Aug. - Nov.): July 15 • Winter Term (Nov.- Feb.): October 1 • Spring Term (Feb. - May): January 15 • Summer Term (May - Aug.): April 15 EMBA Priority Application Deadlines: • Fall Cohort (Oct. start): August 1 • Spring Cohort (March start): February 1

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION Dr. Vlad Vaiman, Associate Dean and Acting Director, vvaiman@callutheran.edu (805) 493-3325