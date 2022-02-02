Photos: Hundreds gather to honor slain LAPD officer fatally shot in South L.A.

Hundreds of officers, family and friends gathered Wednesday morning to honor Fernando Arroyos, a Los Angeles police officer fatally shot during an armed robbery attempt last month when he was off-duty.
“A young officer who held such promise for this city, who was just beginning his career as a police officer ... was suddenly, violently and senselessly taken from us in a murderous act of violence,” Chief Michel Moore said at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. “May the full weight of our criminal justice system be brought to bear on these individuals.”
Arroyos attended 42nd Street Elementary School and Audubon Middle School, graduated from Crenshaw High in 2012 and went off to UC Berkeley, where he earned a degree in legal studies. He then returned home to Los Angeles, to pursue his dream of joining the LAPD.
Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.