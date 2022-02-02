Photos: Hundreds gather to honor slain LAPD officer fatally shot in South L.A.

Hundreds of officers, family and friends gathered Wednesday morning to honor Fernando Arroyos, a Los Angeles police officer fatally shot during an armed robbery attempt last month when he was off-duty.

“A young officer who held such promise for this city, who was just beginning his career as a police officer ... was suddenly, violently and senselessly taken from us in a murderous act of violence,” Chief Michel Moore said at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. “May the full weight of our criminal justice system be brought to bear on these individuals.”

Arroyos attended 42nd Street Elementary School and Audubon Middle School, graduated from Crenshaw High in 2012 and went off to UC Berkeley, where he earned a degree in legal studies. He then returned home to Los Angeles, to pursue his dream of joining the LAPD.

Pallbearers carry the casket at the funeral services of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

LAPD Chief Michel Moore, right, presents flag to Angela Mendoza, girlfriend of fallen LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos at the funeral services held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Watch commander LAPD Olympic division Lt. Rex Ingram speaks at the funeral of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Janet Covarrubias with her 2-year-old son Alexander Covarrubias walks by LAPD officers from Olympic Division standing in honor at the funeral of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Funeral services for LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos, who was shot and killed on Jan. 10., takes place at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Funeral services for LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos, who was shot and killed on Jan. 10., takes place at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

LAPD honor guard present gun salute at the funeral of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)