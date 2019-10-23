Frieze Art Fair

In Foster City, where the ‘king tide’ over the weekend reached 9 feet, the answer is a taller levee, costing $90 million. The plan comes as legislators warn that California is running out of time to prepare for sea level rise.

A week into her first term as mayor of Cudahy, Elizabeth Alcantar had to deal with a Delta jet dumping fuel on her working-class city. The 26-year-old represents hope for residents after years of corruption scandals.

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade talks to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old child coming out as transgender.

Disneyland raised prices as much as 5% for one-day tickets, though the lowest ticket price stayed unchanged. Annual pass and MaxPass prices also climbed.

The coronavirus outbreak centered in China shows little sign of slowing while exacting an ever-rising cost.

The only significant environmental victory in President Trump’s new trade deal involves addressing cross-border sewage flows from the Tijuana River.

The last Summer Games in Brazil didn’t go so well, with Sweden eliminating the U.S. on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

