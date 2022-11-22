Frieze Los Angeles plans 2023 art fair at Santa Monica Airport to be its largest ever

Frieze Los Angeles is going big for 2023.

The art fair on Tuesday announced more details of its next L.A. iteration. The Feb. 16-19 event at the Santa Monica Airport will feature more than 120 galleries from 22 countries, the largest number of participants in L.A. to date. The fair’s footprint will be larger too, with 30% more exhibition space across the southeast corner of the airport. That includes the exhibition tent, again designed by Kulapat Yantrasast’s Why Architecture, the airport’s Barker Hangar and outdoor areas around the airfield.

The Los Angeles art gallery scene has been rapidly expanding over the last year, and Christine Messineo, director of Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze New York, said in an email that the art fair has contributed to that momentum.

“Frieze has been credited with strengthening relationships and collaboration among artists, galleries, and the local art scene,” she said, “as well as capturing the imagination of the city’s wider creative community.”

The Santa Monica Airport is a noticeable move west for Frieze, which held its first two L.A. fairs at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood in 2019 and 2020. The fair last February took place in a tent next to the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. That location was not available for 2023, Messineo told The Times earlier this year. The organization chose the airport for its size and flexibility, she said.

Frieze will use the Barker Hangar to feature galleries exhibiting 20th century art by mostly “overlooked artists” and “rarely seen” practices, a fair representative said, drawing inspiration from the Spotlight section at London’s Frieze Masters.

The Focus section of the fair also will be installed in the Barker Hangar. In 2022 it featured 11 L.A. galleries that had been in operation for 15 years or less. This coming year Focus will feature 18 galleries from across the U.S. that have been in operation for 12 years or less. The Walker Art Center’s Amanda Hunt will again curate the Focus area, this time alongside associate curator Sonya Tamaddon.

Frieze Projects — an outdoor section of the fair featuring curated, site-specific installations and large-scale sculptures, some of which are commissions — has long been a crowd favorite. The nonprofit Art Production Fund will curate on-site Frieze Projects works, to be shown outside between the tent and Barker Hangar, while Del Vaz Projects founding director, Jay Ezra Nayssan, will curate an off-site series of installations.

There will again be a section featuring artist-led and community-oriented nonprofits, including organizations that participated in the fair’s BIPOC Exchange last time, a section featuring L.A. nonprofits and organized by L.A. artist Tanya Aguiñiga.

One thing that likely won’t be on view: hangry visitors. Many fair attendees complained about the lack of food at this year’s event. Guests had to walk to the nearby Beverly Hilton to snack at one of two restaurants inside the hotel. That won’t be an issue next year, Frieze said. The fair will include a section of restaurant pop-ups, though it wouldn’t reveal participants.

An online Frieze Viewing Room, offering a sneak peek of works, will be open Feb. 9-27. Fair tickets will range from $76 to $96 each day for weekend general admission.

Here’s the list of galleries participating in Frieze Los Angeles 2023:

Focus section

