Frieze Los Angeles plans 2023 art fair at Santa Monica Airport to be its largest ever
Frieze Los Angeles is going big for 2023.
The art fair on Tuesday announced more details of its next L.A. iteration. The Feb. 16-19 event at the Santa Monica Airport will feature more than 120 galleries from 22 countries, the largest number of participants in L.A. to date. The fair’s footprint will be larger too, with 30% more exhibition space across the southeast corner of the airport. That includes the exhibition tent, again designed by Kulapat Yantrasast’s Why Architecture, the airport’s Barker Hangar and outdoor areas around the airfield.
The Los Angeles art gallery scene has been rapidly expanding over the last year, and Christine Messineo, director of Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze New York, said in an email that the art fair has contributed to that momentum.
“Frieze has been credited with strengthening relationships and collaboration among artists, galleries, and the local art scene,” she said, “as well as capturing the imagination of the city’s wider creative community.”
The Santa Monica Airport is a noticeable move west for Frieze, which held its first two L.A. fairs at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood in 2019 and 2020. The fair last February took place in a tent next to the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. That location was not available for 2023, Messineo told The Times earlier this year. The organization chose the airport for its size and flexibility, she said.
Frieze will use the Barker Hangar to feature galleries exhibiting 20th century art by mostly “overlooked artists” and “rarely seen” practices, a fair representative said, drawing inspiration from the Spotlight section at London’s Frieze Masters.
The Focus section of the fair also will be installed in the Barker Hangar. In 2022 it featured 11 L.A. galleries that had been in operation for 15 years or less. This coming year Focus will feature 18 galleries from across the U.S. that have been in operation for 12 years or less. The Walker Art Center’s Amanda Hunt will again curate the Focus area, this time alongside associate curator Sonya Tamaddon.
Frieze Projects — an outdoor section of the fair featuring curated, site-specific installations and large-scale sculptures, some of which are commissions — has long been a crowd favorite. The nonprofit Art Production Fund will curate on-site Frieze Projects works, to be shown outside between the tent and Barker Hangar, while Del Vaz Projects founding director, Jay Ezra Nayssan, will curate an off-site series of installations.
There will again be a section featuring artist-led and community-oriented nonprofits, including organizations that participated in the fair’s BIPOC Exchange last time, a section featuring L.A. nonprofits and organized by L.A. artist Tanya Aguiñiga.
One thing that likely won’t be on view: hangry visitors. Many fair attendees complained about the lack of food at this year’s event. Guests had to walk to the nearby Beverly Hilton to snack at one of two restaurants inside the hotel. That won’t be an issue next year, Frieze said. The fair will include a section of restaurant pop-ups, though it wouldn’t reveal participants.
An online Frieze Viewing Room, offering a sneak peek of works, will be open Feb. 9-27. Fair tickets will range from $76 to $96 each day for weekend general admission.
Here’s the list of galleries participating in Frieze Los Angeles 2023:
303 Gallery, New York
Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York
Antenna Space, Shanghai
Berggruen Gallery, San Francisco
Blum & Poe, Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo
Marianne Boesky Gallery, New York, Aspen
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Bortolami, New York
The Box, Los Angeles
Canada, New York, East Hampton
Chapter NY, New York
Château Shatto, Los Angeles
Clearing, Brussels, New York, Los Angeles
James Cohan, New York
Sadie Coles HQ, London
Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles, Mexico City
Paula Cooper Gallery, New York, Palm Beach
Dastan Gallery, Tehran
Massimo De Carlo, Beijing, Hong Kong, Paris, London, Milan
Jeffrey Deitch, Los Angeles, New York
Andrew Edlin Gallery, New York
Donald Ellis Gallery, Vancouver, New York
Emalin, London
Stephen Friedman Gallery, London
James Fuentes, New York
Gaga, Mexico City, Los Angeles
Gagosian, Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong, Gstaad
Gemini G.E.L., Los Angeles
François Ghebaly, Los Angeles, New York
Gladstone Gallery, New York, Brussels, Rome, Los Angeles, Seoul
Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, Johannesburg, London,
Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, Paris, Los Angeles
Gordon Robichaux, New York
Alexander Gray Associates, New York, Germantown
Garth Greenan Gallery, New York
Hakgojae Gallery, Seoul
Hauser & Wirth, London, New York, Somerset, Los Angeles, Zurich, Gstaad, Hong Kong, St. Moritz, Menorca, Southampton, Monaco
Herald St, London
Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa
Hannah Hoffman, Los Angeles
Xavier Hufkens, Brussels
Gallery Hyundai, New York, Seoul
Instituto de Visión, New York, Bogota
Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo
Alison Jacques, London
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco
Johyun Gallery, Busan
Casey Kaplan, New York
Karma, New York, Los Angeles
kaufmann repetto, Milan, New York
Sean Kelly, New York, Los Angeles
Anton Kern Gallery, New York
Tina Kim Gallery, New York
König Galerie, Berlin, Seoul
David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, New York
Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York
Kukje Gallery, Seoul, Busan
L.A. Louver, Los Angeles
Layr, Vienna
Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul, London
Galerie Lelong & Co., New York, Paris
David Lewis, New York
Lisson Gallery, London, New York, Los Angeles, Beijing, Shanghai
Luhring Augustine, New York
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Galerie Max Mayer, Düsseldorf
Mazzoleni, London, Turin
Anthony Meier Fine Arts, San Francisco
Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York
Victoria Miro, London, Venice
Misako & Rosen, Tokyo, Brussels
The Modern Institute, Glasgow
Taro Nasu, Tokyo
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
Ortuzar Projects, New York
Overduin & Co., Los Angeles
Pace Gallery, New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Geneva, Seoul, Palm Beach, East Hampton
Maureen Paley, London
Parrasch Heijnen, Los Angeles
Perrotin, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai
The Pit, Los Angeles, Palm Springs
Project Native Informant, London
Proyectos Monclova, Mexico City
Almine Rech, New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai
Regen Projects, Los Angeles
Roberts Projects, Los Angeles
Robilant+Voena, New York, Paris, Milan, London
Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York
Richard Saltoun Gallery, Rome, London
Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Los Angeles
Jack Shainman Gallery, New York
Jessica Silverman, San Francisco
Sperone Westwater, New York
Sprüth Magers, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York
Standard, Oslo
Craig F. Starr Gallery, New York
Tiwani Contemporary, Lagos, London
Tornabuoni, Florence, Milan, Forte dei Marmi, Paris, Crans Montana
Various Small Fires (VSF), Seoul, Dallas, Los Angeles
Nicola Vassell, New York
Venus Over Manhattan, New York
Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Welancora Gallery, New York
White Cube, London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, West Palm Beach
David Zwirner, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Focus section
Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles
Baert, Los Angeles
Barro, Buenos Aires, New York
Chris Sharp, Los Angeles
Dreamsong, Minneapolis
Kristina Kite, Los Angeles
Make Room, Los Angeles
Nonaka Hill, Los Angeles
Ochi Projects, Los Angeles
Of the Cloth, New York
Parker Gallery, Los Angeles
Patron, Chicago
Paul Soto/Park View, Los Angeles, Brussels
regularnormal, New York
Sebastian Gladstone, Los Angeles
Sow & Tailor, Los Angeles
St. George Projects, Los Angeles
Stars, Los Angeles
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.