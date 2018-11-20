Find made-in-Hawaii holiday gifts at this Kona Coast crafts fair

The Ohana Christmas Craft Festival on the Island of Hawaii’s Kona Coast is the place to go to find authentic holiday gifts. The festival will feature more than 60 local vendors and free cultural classes in drumming, hula and lei-making.
This year’s show (“ohana” means “family” in Hawaiian) will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Hilton Waikoloa Village. Entry and parking are free. Here’s a snapshot of this year’s participants:
Ahualoa Farms will be selling locally produced products such as coffee, banana chips and macadamia nut butter.
Dread Pilot Pottery’s Laura Roberts will showcase her ceramics as well as sculpture and jewelry.
Kohala’s Finest will be selling homemade barbecue sauces, jams, jellies, salad dressings and other items.
Kona Natural Soaps uses all-natural ingredients, including rain water, to create soaps in scents such as orange-cacao and lavender-eucalyptus.
Maureen’s Island Gems creates a variety of jewelry using shells and Tahitian pearls.
Santa and his Hawaiian “aunties” (instead of elves) will visit with children during the family-friendly event. The resort’s main Christmas tree will feature artisan-made ornaments. King Kamehameha IV and Queen Emma were among the first to introduce the Christmas tree tradition to the islands in the mid 19th century.
