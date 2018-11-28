Stay at Utah’s Park City ski resorts and receive a $300 Delta airline gift card

Skiers and snowboarders who book a stay at selected Park City, Utah, resorts this season could receive a $300 gift card on Delta Air Lines.
The deal: You must stay three nights or more at the following Park City Mountain properties: the Grand Summit Hotel ($242 a night), Silverado Lodge ($121), Sundial Lodge ($169) and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City ($129). Supplies are limited on the $300 gift card, which you can use within a year.
When: The offer is good for stays between Dec. 1 and April 7, based on availability. Blackout dates apply.
Details: You will receive the Delta gift card electronically. After you have make a reservation and received a confirmation number, go to the gift card Web page to register and receive a voucher.
Info: Park City Mountain, (800) 331-3178