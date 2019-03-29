LAX FlyAway Bus temporarily cancels some stops because of construction

The LAX FlyAway Bus, billed as offering “convenient bus service” to and from the airport, just got a little less convenient. The shuttle from downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood and three other locations temporarily stopped picking up and dropping off passengers at Tom Bradley International Terminal on March 20.
Until service returns in fall, passengers must walk to or from the FlyAway stop at Terminal 3, which is about 400 feet from the middle exit of the Bradley Terminal.
The change also affects scheduled airport shuttles available at LAX’s green bus stops (airport stops are color coded, depending on the service).
Construction related to the airport’s modernization projects, specifically an upcoming people mover, was the reason for the change, LAX media relations director Becca Doten wrote in an email Thursday.
The FlyAway bus on Monday also suspended pickup stops at Terminal 1’s lower level until April 21. Fliers must go to Terminal 2 or 7 for pickups instead.
Lastly, the FlyAway bus changed its Westwood stop to the northeast corner of Gayley Avenue and Strathmore Place on March 18. It used to be at UCLA Parking Structure 32 at Kinross Avenue.
LAX FlyAway, which also serves Long Beach and Van Nuys, is one of the best bargains around for travelers who want to save money on parking. One-way fares cost $8 to $10 and are good for 30 days. Fliers may purchase bus tickets online, and reservations aren’t required.
Info: LAX FlyAway Bus