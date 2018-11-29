Mammoth Mountain ski resort expecting 5 feet of snow from latest storm

It’s snowing at Mammoth Mountain ski resort — and much more is expected by Saturday. The Mammoth Lakes, Calif., resort reported 9 to 12 inches of snow Wednesday at the Main Lodge, with 2.5 feet expected to fall in town over the next three days.
The forecast calls for as much as 60 inches at the mountain’s 11,030-foot summit.
Also, the Tamarack Cross-Country Ski Center in Mammoth Lakes will open for the season Friday for cross-country ski fans and snowshoers.
Lake Tahoe-area resorts also are receiving steady snowfall.
Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, Calif., received 7 inches in the last 24 hours, bringing its seven-day total to 32 inches. Like Mammoth, the forecast calls for snow at least through Sunday. Northstar resort in Truckee, Calif., received 5 inches in the last 24 hours, and 20 inches over the last 24 hours.
In other areas, Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area (formerly Badger Pass) won’t open its ski, snowboard and tubing park until Dec. 14, according to the website. June Mountain ski area, which tops out at just under 11,000 feet in elevation, isn’t planning to open until Dec. 21.
