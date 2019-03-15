Advertisement

Mammoth’s glistening cross-country trails offer a road less traveled

Mar 15, 2019 | 7:00 AM
A series of storms has frosted the trees and trails at Tamarack. (Chris Erskine / Los Angeles Times)

When gale-force winds threaten to blast you off Mammoth Mountain, consider the more-peaceful and protected alternative of cross-country skiing, where 20 miles of trails and breathtaking vistas await at Tamarack Lodge.

Think Twin Peaks without so many crazies.

The Tamarack Cross-County Ski Center, about 10 minutes from the village, offers lessons and rentals from its little igloo hut, half-buried by snow.
A portion of the trails available in Tamarack.
A portion of the trails available in Tamarack. (Mammoth Mountain)
Lesson and rental packages run less than $100.
Lesson and rental packages run less than $100. (Chris Erskine / Los Angeles Times)

In one of the best ski seasons ever, a steady diet of January and February storms has glistened what is known as the lakes basin, a five-hour drive from Los Angeles. This is also the jumping-off point for snowshoe trails, groomed and ungroomed.

Rental info and trail tips:

  • A package of a group lesson, trail pass and ski rental costs under $100.

  • “Two-fer Tuesdays” offer two full-day adult trail passes for the price of one.

  • Groomed trails are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Skiers should yield to others when entering trails

  • Skiers and snowshoers are urged to carry a compass, food and water, and a map.

  • Skiers coming downhill always have the right of way.

  • Always stay to the right on oncoming skiers.

  • The Orange Line shuttle bus departs the village every 30 minutes starting at 8:30 a.m.

Info: The ski center is located at 163 Twin Lakes Road, Mammoth Lakes; (760) 934-2442, Ext. 8. For a daily trail report, use Ext. 7.

