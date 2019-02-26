Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed at least until April due to storm damage

The popular aerial tramway that takes visitors from the desert floor in Palm Springs up into the San Jacinto Mountains will be closed at least until April 1 because of damage from recent storms.
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s main power line to the Mountain Station at 8,500 feet needs repairs to restore electricity after it was damaged during Feb. 14 storms, a company statement said.
Also, the road leading to the tramway was partially washed out by the storms; repairs are expected to be done by the end of this week. Crews will then bring in heavy equipment to clear rocks and trees blocking the route, the statement said.
Repairs also are being made to return drinking water to the station at the bottom of the tramway. An intake valve to the main water tank had been blocked by debris.
The company hopes repairs will be completed by March 31 — or sooner.
The tram with the world’s largest rotating car takes visitors 2½ miles up Chino Canyon in 10 minutes. At the top, there are two restaurants, observation decks, a museum, theaters, gift shop and hiking trails.
On the other side of the mountain, Idyllwild remains closed to visitors because of serious road damage. Access is open to residents and business owners only.
State Route 243 will be closed from Interstate 10 to Idyllwild for at least two months, according to Caltrans. Also State Route 74 remains closed from Valle Vista at Borco to Mountain Center for at least a month.