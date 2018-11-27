Palau's giant clams are for seeing, not eating. See for yourself on a 10-day tour

Marine caves, non-stinging jellyfish, giant clams and sunken World War II relics are among the highlights of a snorkeling and kayaking excursion to Palau, an island nation in the western Pacific.
The 10-day tour offered by Boundless Journeys also includes a visit to an abandoned village site with artifacts from a lost culture of ancient Palauans.
Participants can expect easy to moderate paddling of four to five hours a day. Group size is limited to nine.
Dates: Feb. 19-28, April 6-15, Oct. 27-Nov. 5
Price: From $6,195 per person, double occupancy.
Includes guide and support boat, resort accommodations and full-service beach camps with safari-style tents and private chef. International airfare not included.
Info: Boundless Journeys, (800) 941-8010