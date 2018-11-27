Advertisement

Palau's giant clams are for seeing, not eating. See for yourself on a 10-day tour

By
Nov 27, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Boundless Journeys offers a 10-day tour that includes snorkeling and kayaking. (Boundless Journeys)

Marine caves, non-stinging jellyfish, giant clams and sunken World War II relics are among the highlights of a snorkeling and kayaking excursion to Palau, an island nation in the western Pacific.

Tour participants camp on the beach during the 10-day tour.
Tour participants camp on the beach during the 10-day tour. (Boundless Journeys)

The 10-day tour offered by Boundless Journeys also includes a visit to an abandoned village site with artifacts from a lost culture of ancient Palauans.

A snorkeler finds a giant clam in Palau's water.
A snorkeler finds a giant clam in Palau's water. (Boundless Journeys)

Participants can expect easy to moderate paddling of four to five hours a day. Group size is limited to nine.

Dates: Feb. 19-28, April 6-15, Oct. 27-Nov. 5

Price: From $6,195 per person, double occupancy.

Includes guide and support boat, resort accommodations and full-service beach camps with safari-style tents and private chef. International airfare not included.

Info: Boundless Journeys, (800) 941-8010

