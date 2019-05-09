Amtrak launches twofer ticket sale in honor of Mother’s Day

Amtrak launched a Mother’s Day flash sale Thursday that gives travelers two tickets for the price of one. The Unconditional Love Flash Sale, as it’s called, is good on train travel nationwide between June 1 and Sept. 30.
The sale ends Monday.
Here’s what you can expect to spend on one-way coach fares for two people: $121, between L.A. and Portland, Ore.; $83 (or $125 on Acela Express Trains) between Boston and New York City; and $93 between L.A. and Tucson, Ariz.
The sale applies to trains that offer reserved seats, excluding the Capitol Corridor and the popular Pacific Surfliner in California. Amtrak trains are equipped with free Wi-Fi and electronic chargers, and allow two carry-on bags and two personal items on board for free.
Use the code “C250” or this Amtrak booking site to get the discount.
Need inspiration on where to go? Check out Amtrak’s nationwide routes.