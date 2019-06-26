Gyros and comedy, pirates and cats and more for your close-to-home weekend

Cat people will feel right at home at CatCon, a two-day convention for the awareness, celebration and adoption of cats at the Pasadena Convention Center. Shop for stylish cat playgrounds, clocks and DNA tests, learn about cat care at workshops and seminars, and meet famous cats and cat people, including Angela Kinsey, who played cat lover Angela Martin on “The Office.” Purradise City, where you can walk through a “kitty kitsch” home complete with cat figurines from the mid-20th century, will be the place to take pictures.