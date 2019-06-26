Gyros and comedy, pirates and cats and more for your close-to-home weekend

Upcoming close-to-home and out-of-the-ordinary events include pirates, improv comedy and a festival for cats.
Irvine
Feast on gyros, moussaka, spanakopita and other Greek delights at the 41st Taste of Greece at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church. When you’re not eating, you can tour the church, play in the kids’ zone or watch live music, folk dancing and cooking demonstrations.
When: 5 p.m. June 28, noon June 29 and 30
Cost, info: $3. Family friendly. No dogs; irvinegreekfest.com
Los Angeles
The Del Close Marathon is a 72-hour improvisational comedy festival founded by the Upright Citizens Brigade in celebration of the life of modern improv pioneer Del Close. It’s in Los Angeles (at the Franklin and Sunset Upright Citizens Brigade locations) instead of New York City for the first time in 20 years, and it promises 40 improv shows as well as workshops, panels and other events.
When: June 28-30. Check website for event times and locations.
Cost, info: Tickets from $10 to $20. All ages welcome, but some improv material may not be suitable for kids. No dogs; delclosemarathon.com
Anaheim
A ticket to Firkfest, a beer festival specializing in cask ale (or beer conditioned in and served from a cask) at the Anaheim Packing District, gets you unlimited pours from 30 breweries. Each beer is created specifically for the festival, and all food vendors will serve their take on nachos, from Indian-inspired to neon-orange cheese-laden. Organizers suggest bringing blankets and chairs for lounging in the sunshine.
When: Noon June 29
Cost, info: $45. 21 and older only. No dogs. (714) 798-3019; firkfest.com
Pasadena
Cat people will feel right at home at CatCon, a two-day convention for the awareness, celebration and adoption of cats at the Pasadena Convention Center. Shop for stylish cat playgrounds, clocks and DNA tests, learn about cat care at workshops and seminars, and meet famous cats and cat people, including Angela Kinsey, who played cat lover Angela Martin on “The Office.” Purradise City, where you can walk through a “kitty kitsch” home complete with cat figurines from the mid-20th century, will be the place to take pictures.
When: 9 a.m. June 29; 10 a.m. June 30
Cost, info: $10 to $75. Family friendly. No pets. catconworldwide.com
Long Beach
The Pirate Invasion at ShoreLine Aquatic Park is a place for pirate aficionados to delight in sword-fighting spectacles, mermaid storytelling and niche musical genres like Celtic pirate rock and pirate pub rock. Attendees can also watch cannon blasts and roving performers, shop for treasure and cold beer, and track down wanted pirates for a chance to win booty.
When: 10 a.m. June 29 and 30
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted; pirateinvasionlongbeach.com
Los Angeles
Groove for a cause at SAMJAM, an annual Venice block party that aims to unite community, charity and local businesses. Dance to live music, watch artists at work, shop from a variety of vendors and grab food-truck bites and drinks. All proceeds benefit the St. Joseph Center, which offers resources to poor families and homeless individuals on the Westside. Check the website for the exact location, which is to be determined.
When: Noon June 30
Cost, info: $20 to $35. Family friendly. No dogs; samjamvenice.com