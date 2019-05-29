Squaw Valley offers $5 lift tickets for spring skiing and riding

Want to ski in shorts and a T-shirt? Squaw Valley in the Lake Tahoe area offers spring skiers $5 lift tickets every Friday in June.
The deal: Squaw Valley notched 700 inches of snow for the season in mid-May, making it the third snowiest on record. With so much snow, the Olympic Valley resort remains open Fridays through Sundays, possibly through early July, weather permitting.
Five Dollar Fridays applies to skiers of all ages. To buy $5 lift tickets, you must purchase at least 48 hours in advance, either online or through the ski resort’s app.
When: Available June 7, 14, 21 and 28, with advance purchase.
Details: The money raised will benefit the nonprofit Tahoe Fund, which is working with a local bike coalition to provide bike racks in the Lake Tahoe area and encourage visitors to leave their cars behind.