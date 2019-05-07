Advertisement

Las Vegas' new tennis team (with the Bryan Brothers) to debut this summer

By Jay Jones
May 07, 2019 | 6:30 AM
Tennis fans can see some of the game’s rising stars as World Team Tennis arrives in Las Vegas this summer — with the Bryan Brothers. The Vegas Rollers, a new expansion team in 2019, will host the league’s seven other teams in July at Orleans Arena.

Asia Muhammad, ranked among the top 40 doubles players in the world, will be playing in Las Vegas this summer.
The Rollers have recruited professional players whose names may be familiar to people who follow the game. They include identical twins Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful doubles team in the world; Jay Clarke, who, as a teenager competed at Wimbledon in 2017 and 2018; and Asia Muhammad, a Las Vegas resident and ranked doubles player.

Team coach is Tim Blenkiron, winner of the NCAA tennis championship in 1997. The home schedule for the Rollers’ inaugural season is:

July 20: Springfield (Mo.) Lasers

July 21: Philadelphia Freedoms

July 23: New York Empire

July 25: Orange County Breakers

July 28: San Diego Aviators

July 29: Washington (D.C.) Kastles

July 30: Orlando (Fla.) Storm, this year’s other expansion team

England's Jay Clarke competed in Wimbledon in 2017 and 2018 when he was just a teenager.
Tickets start at about $18, plus taxes and fees. VIP court-side seats cost $183, plus taxes and fees.

Las Vegas will also host the World Team Tennis semifinals Aug. 2 and championship Aug. 3. Both events will be held at the Orleans Arena; tickets for the championship matches are not yet on sale.

Based on promoting gender equity, World Team Tennis was launched in 1974. Billie Jean King was one of the founders.

